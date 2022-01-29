Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 23.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,123,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

