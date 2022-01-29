Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

