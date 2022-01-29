Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

