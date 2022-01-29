Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

