C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.42

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 120699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

