Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 512.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,421. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
