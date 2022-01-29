Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 512.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,421. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

