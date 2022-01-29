Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 155.1% in January

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.36) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,309.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 45,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,490. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

