Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.31) to GBX 1,980 ($26.71) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,195 ($29.61).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($25.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,806.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,892.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

