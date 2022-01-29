BTIG Research Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $60.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.86.

LSPD stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -55.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

