Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

