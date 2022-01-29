Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

NYSE BC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

