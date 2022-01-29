Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.25 EPS.

Shares of BC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,133. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

