Brunswick Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

NYSE BC opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 43.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

