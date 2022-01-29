Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

