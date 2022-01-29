Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Boosted by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

