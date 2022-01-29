Brokers Set Expectations for Fresnillo plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

