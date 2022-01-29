Brokers Set Expectations for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

