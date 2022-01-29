Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Utilities Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$36.39 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.48%.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

