Brokers Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.