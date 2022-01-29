Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) PT at €17.32

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.67 ($20.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCG shares. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

