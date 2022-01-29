Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $52.13

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

TPX traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,151. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

