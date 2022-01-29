Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$4.46

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

Several analysts have commented on MOZ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, NBF decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MOZ traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.76. 315,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$699.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

