Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 525,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,521. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
