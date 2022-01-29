Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 525,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,521. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.