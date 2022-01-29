Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $57.83

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

