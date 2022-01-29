Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $42.00

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,140. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

