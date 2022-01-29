Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target at $63.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

COVTY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 30,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,139. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Covestro has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

