Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $34.40

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CERT traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock worth $277,607,250. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

