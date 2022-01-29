Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,277.50

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,286.88 ($44.35).

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

LON AAL traded down GBX 129.50 ($1.75) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,321.50 ($44.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,671,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,594. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £44.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,065.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,977.11.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

