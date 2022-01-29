Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$8.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. CIBC cut Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.90. 931,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.26.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

