Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.27. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 716,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,672. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $146.26 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

