Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $4.11. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,843,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,228. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

