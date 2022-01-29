Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,419. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

