Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $71.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.45 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,637,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

