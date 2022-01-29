Brokerages Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Renalytix AI posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,417. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

