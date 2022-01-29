Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $3.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.91. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $14.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.36. 11,904,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665,180. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.04 and a 200 day moving average of $584.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

