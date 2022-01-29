Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

