Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 587,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 177,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

