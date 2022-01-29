Brokerages Anticipate Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,230. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

