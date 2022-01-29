Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 179,159 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 481,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,379. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.47.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

