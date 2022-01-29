Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

MCO stock traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.51. 768,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $263.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

