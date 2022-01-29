Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $560.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

