BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 88,959 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $100,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

