BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

