BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $84.35 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,825 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $84,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.80 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

