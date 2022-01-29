BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,659,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 50.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

WMT stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

