BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.45% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $631,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $112.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

