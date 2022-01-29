Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.