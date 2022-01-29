Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.36. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

