Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 4.4%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 292,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 182,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.