Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 4.4%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 292,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 182,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

